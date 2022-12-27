 Skip to main content
The 10 most bizarre celebrity apologies of 2022

Apologizing. As any couples therapist worth their hourly fee will tell you, it's virtually always worth doing when someone's feelings have been hurt. Although as any couple will tell you, that policy sometimes results in some pretty ridiculous apologies. Celebrities, of course, have a relationship to maintain with the public - an entity with infinite feelings that can be hurt at any moment. Their apologies, accordingly, can be deeply weird, bizarrely specific and pretty entertaining in their own right.

Sure, plenty of people apologized for genuinely hurtful actions. Beyoncé and Lizzo apologized for using insensitive lyrics. Taylor Swift and Marlo Thomas apologized after accusations that they had fueled fatphobia. Candace Cameron Bure ... only kind of apologized for excluding same-sex couples from the Christmas programming on her Great American Family network. And yet, elsewhere in the mix were some truly silly statements of regret. Featuring repeat offenders like Bob Dylan, Kim Kardashian and James Corden, here are the 10 weirdest things celebrities had to apologize for in 2022:

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry offended some - and likely confused more - by rhetorically asking in his memoir why Keanu Reeves still “walks among us” while his friends Chris Farley and River Phoenix died young.  
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian apologized after a comment she made about how to succeed in business, which offended many working women.  

