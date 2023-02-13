ENTER-SUPERBOWL-ADS-MCT

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry in a scene from a Bud Light 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

 reuters/Bud Light

Our apologies to the ad agencies that endeavored to craft the perfect Super Bowl commercial because the strongest celebrity endorsement of Sunday night might have been Rihanna briefly pausing her halftime show performance to fix her makeup using products from her Fenty Beauty line.

Oh, RiRi. Ever the businesswoman!