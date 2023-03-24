Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial continues in Utah

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her ski crash trial, in Park City, Utah, on Friday. 

 Rick Bowmer/Pool via REUTERS

Gwyneth Paltrow spent much of the week in a Park City, Utah courtroom, preparing to take the stand in a trial involving a 2016 ski incident at the Deer Valley Resort.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson filed the lawsuit in 2019, accusing Paltrow of crashing into him while skiing, knocking him unconscious and causing injuries which led to a physical and mental decline in his health.