The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" Out of Competition

CANNES — Harrison Ford was in Cannes for the much-anticipated premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on Thursday evening, 15 years since the actor last picked up the adventurous archaeologist’s iconic bullwhip and hat on the big screen.

The new film, which also stars Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge of British TV dramedy “Fleabag,” is the fifth in the series but the first not directed by Steven Spielberg. The director this time was James Mangold of “Ford v Ferrari.”