AFTER WAITING two years for its return, viewers can be forgiven for being less than blown away by the fifth season of “The Crown,” streaming now on Netflix.

Not unlike a snake devouring its tail, “The Crown” has turned in on itself, returning to the sad story that inspired its creation. The beautifully produced and staggeringly expensive series is an outgrowth of the 2006 film “The Queen,” also written by Peter Morgan. “The Queen” was an effort to redeem its title character (Helen Mirren) from the debacle of her perceived indifference to Princess Diana’s death and explore elements of her past and personal constitution that made her so resistant to the public outpouring of grief for the “people’s princess” and the political exploitation of that tragedy by the new Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen).