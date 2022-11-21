AFTER WAITING two years for its return, viewers can be forgiven for being less than blown away by the fifth season of “The Crown,” streaming now on Netflix.
Not unlike a snake devouring its tail, “The Crown” has turned in on itself, returning to the sad story that inspired its creation. The beautifully produced and staggeringly expensive series is an outgrowth of the 2006 film “The Queen,” also written by Peter Morgan. “The Queen” was an effort to redeem its title character (Helen Mirren) from the debacle of her perceived indifference to Princess Diana’s death and explore elements of her past and personal constitution that made her so resistant to the public outpouring of grief for the “people’s princess” and the political exploitation of that tragedy by the new Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen).
For four seasons, “The Crown” continued that character study of both Queen Elizabeth and the institution she represented. But now in season five, we’re back to the Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) saga, and this rehashing of relatively recent British history and pop culture feels more like a Lifetime movie than peak TV.
If the first four seasons often explored obscure historical currents and little-discussed facts, this season rehashes well-worn legends with an emphasis on media history.
The late queen’s entire reign took place within the television era, and “The Crown” has explored her use of the medium. Her 1953 coronation was considered one of the first “must-see” TV events. Elizabeth made use of the tube for her Christmas addresses, and the family made the disastrous decision to submit to a 1969 documentary. This effort to make the royal clan seem “normal” depicted them as anything but and was quickly shelved.
There’s a delightful scene in the new season of a sweet but awkward adolescent Prince William (Senan West) trying to teach the queen (Imelda Staunton) and queen mother (Marcia Warren) how to use the remote for their new satellite TV system. They seem excited to watch the horse racing channel, but are appalled by the onslaught of what Bruce Springsteen would describe as “57 Channels and Nothin’ On.” They’re immediately nostalgic for the old BBC and its comforting lack of selection.
This scene (and this season) touch on an interesting and insufficiently explored moment in history. The breakup of media monopolies in the United States and Europe were in their own way as dramatic and life-changing as the fall of the Berlin Wall. Suddenly, government monopolies made way for an orgy of questionable content from characters like Rupert Murdoch and Silvio Berlusconi.
While most celebrated the “freedom” of choice, older viewers (like the queen and queen mother) were discomforted. We learn in season five that the old BBC was affectionately called “Auntie B.” In a similar fashion, America’s telephone monopoly had taken on the maternal identity of “Ma Bell.” These fusty institutions weren’t perfect, but they were “family.”
• TCM holds a daylong marathon salute to the films of Angela Lansbury (1925-2022). They include classics like “The Manchurian Candidate” (8 p.m., TV-PG), “Gaslight” (10:15 p.m., TV-PG) and “Sweeney Todd: Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (3:45 a.m., TV-14). Missing here are some of my favorites, including “The World of Henry Orient,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” and “The Company of Wolves” — Red Riding Hood as you never imagined.
Other highlights
• Snipers target Thanksgiving fun on “NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• “Celebrity IOU” (9 p.m., HGTV, TV-PG) features Idina Menzel.
• Amateur theater can be murder on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• A 1989 earthquake rocks the Bay Area on “Quantum Leap” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
• Rising temperatures put some surgeries on ice on “The Good Doctor” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• Women in Myanmar step up to fill a medical need in the “POV” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Midwives.”
Cult choice
Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis star in the 2008 adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning stage drama “Doubt” (10 p.m., TMCX), set in a Catholic church reeling from a sex abuse scandal.
Series notes
Calvin champions local businesses on “The Neighborhood” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A convention center collapses on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Bachelor in Paradise” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Factory renovations on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... In-law woes on “The Cleaning Lady” (9 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tim Allen, Lacey Chabert and Brent Faiyaz on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Jim Parsons, Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).