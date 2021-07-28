On “The Dating Game,” he was introduced as “Bachelor No. 1,” a successful photographer who enjoyed skydiving and motorcycling in his spare time.
With his suggestive quips and his impression of a “dirty old man,” Rodney James Alcala won the contest, scoring a date with the charmed bachelorette.
But in the years that followed his 1978 turn on the popular show, Alcala would come to be known as the “Dating Game Killer.” He was convicted of the murders of six women and a 12-year-old girl, with some of the crimes committed before his TV appearance. Investigators estimate his victims could number as many as 130, the Associated Press reported, but the true number may never be known.
Alcala, who was on death row in California, died Saturday at age 77. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he died at 1:43 a.m. at a hospital in Kings County but did not elaborate further.
“The planet is a better place without him, that’s for sure,” Tali Shapiro, who was beaten and sexually assaulted by Alcala in 1968 when she was 8, told the New York Times. She added, “It’s a long time coming, but he’s got his karma.”
The 1968 attack was reportedly his first known crime. He stopped the girl as she walked to school in Los Angeles, according to California court records, offered her a ride and then took her to his apartment. After a witness called 911, police arrived within 10 minutes to find Tali bloodied and unclothed, with a severe head wound.
Alcala escaped through a back door and became a fugitive. He fled to New York, attended New York University under a different name and, with his good looks and charm, persuaded many young women to pose for him. He returned to California in 1972 after teenagers spotted his face on an FBI poster. They recognized him as their counselor at the New Beginnings summer camp in Georges Mills, N.H., OC Weekly reported.
He was convicted of child molestation but was paroled in 1974. Within two months of his release, he approached a 13-year-old girl at a bus stop in Huntington Beach, Calif., and took her to cliffs overlooking a beach. He forced her to smoke marijuana and kissed her — an encounter that ended when a ranger arrested both of them for marijuana possession, according to court records.
Alcala returned to prison until 1977 but was again released on parole.
His criminal record went unmentioned during his dating-show appearance a year later. In footage of the episode posted on YouTube, he wore a brown bell-bottom suit and smiled as a host presented him as one of three contestants vying for a date with bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw.
“We’re going to have a great time together, Cheryl,” Alcala said by way of introduction.
When Bradshaw asked him what the best time of day was, Alcala said he preferred the night “because that’s the only time there is. . . . Nighttime is when it gets really good.” She then asked: “I am serving you for dinner. What are you called and what do you look like?”
“I’m called the banana and I look really good,” Alcala said. Asked to be more descriptive, he responded, “Peel me,” drawing laughter from the audience and Bradshaw.
After Bradshaw chose Alcala, the two were awarded tennis lessons, complete with outfits, and a trip to the Magic Mountain theme park. But the date never happened. Bradshaw called the show’s office after filming and told contestant coordinator Ellen Metzger that she didn’t want to go.
“She said, ‘Ellen, I can’t go out with this guy. There’s weird vibes that are coming off him. He’s very strange. I am not comfortable. Is that going to be a problem?’ “ Metzger told ABC News. “And of course, I said, ‘No.’ “