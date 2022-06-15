As Internet Explorer finally closes out its final tab, it’s the end of an era to some who equated it with childhood memories.
The browser, which launched in 1995, was retired Wednesday, Microsoft said.
“[Y]ou’ve served us well throughout our childhood, Internet Explorer. we won’t forget you,” one Twitter user said.
For many, the browser served as a gateway to the internet, one user noting that though it may just be a search engine for others, to him “it’s my childhood journey with [the] internet.”
Internet Explorer launched the same year Hootie & the Blowfish and TLC were topping the music charts, Toy Story premiered as Pixar’s first computer animated movie and eBay made its internet debut.
Before Internet Explorer debuted, Netscape Navigator dominated the landscape. That browser fizzled out as Internet Explorer took over in popularity and was ultimately discontinued in 2008.
As users bid farewell to Internet Explorer, they were quick to point out its quirks and sometimes laggy nature.
“Internet Explorer is finally shutting down on June 15 after 27 years. Seems it’s lagging a bit, I clicked ‘close’ 26 years ago,” one user joked.
Others poked fun at the browser’s purpose.
“Today marks the official end of Microsoft’s support for Internet Explorer. RIP to the #1 Chrome installer of all time,” a Twitter user said.
Microsoft even chimed in about the browser’s antiquated feel.
“Internet Explorer’s reputation today is, deservedly, one of a product from an older era — quirky in behavior and lacking the security of a modern browser,” Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, wrote.
The browser’s outdated features underlie its retirement.
“But the web has evolved and so have browsers. Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn’t match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh,” Lyndersay said.
The company is encouraging users to use “Microsoft Edge with new modern features to make your time online even better.”
If users open Internet Explorer over the next few months, they will be redirected to Microsoft Edge, Lyndersay said. Eventually, though, the browser will be “disabled permanently” with a future Windows update.
Currently, Google’s Chrome commands the browser market with about 65% usage globally and Apple’s Safari follows with about 19%, according to Statcounter. Microsoft Edge holds about 4%.