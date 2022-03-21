Director Francis Ford Coppola poses with Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chair of the Board Nicole Mihalka, Los Angeles City Council member Mitch O'Farrell, actors Elle Fanning and Talia Shire, and radio host Ellen K, during the ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Francis Ford Coppola poses with his wife Eleanor Coppola during the ceremony to unveil his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
MARIO ANZUONI
It’s one of the most famous climactic scenes in film: a tense and shocking denouement that sees a series of brutal assassinations intercut with the central character calmly renouncing Satan as he becomes godfather to his nephew.
Considered one of the great classics of American cinema, the triple Oscar-winning Godfather turns 50 on March 14. A bold piece of storytelling, the film reinvented the gangster epic, setting a high bar for all the mafia movies that followed in its wake. It also secured legions of fans obsessed by the murky underworld of the mob.
Admirers of the saga are expressing their devotion in myriad Facebook groups and YouTube channels. Explanatory videos chart major plot developments, provide “10 lessons from The Godfather everyone needs to know” or offer sage advice about never revealing your hand when you’re in a negotiation.
Paramount Pictures is commemorating the 1972 premiere of The Godfather with a series of new releases, building a sense of occasion for a film described as a “towering masterwork”. Beginning with a rare theatrical run and ending in April with a 10-part biographical drama about the making of the first film, Paramount is treating the films as landmark studio heritage.
Remastered DVDs, an accompanying coffee table book and a new interview with director Francis Ford Coppola further cement the film’s status as lucrative cultural capital. Given that the studio purchased the rights to Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel for $12,500, it is fair to say that Paramount has enjoyed one of the most spectacular returns on investment in motion picture history.