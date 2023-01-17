After closing on the house from "The Goonies" last week, Behman Zakeri set the property's first guideline: Guests are encouraged to do the "truffle shuffle" when entering.

The dance, which Chunk was forced to perform to access the house in the 1985 movie, is not the only nod to "The Goonies" fans might spot on Zakeri's new lawn. He also plans to re-create the contraption that opened the property's gate, which included a bowling ball, a balloon, a chicken and a football.