LOS ANGELES — On the opening night of Silk Sonic's residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak revived some of the best things about the 1970s: warm, sensuous grooves, tailored polyester suits and the throwback joys of an evening without a smartphone.
As mandated by the band, audience members were made to lock their mobile devices in small pouches for the evening, courtesy of a company named Yondr. Once secured in their pouches, they could only be unlocked electronically at a station near the entrance of the venue.
"We're taking your phones a-way!" Mars sang out to the crowd near the start of the concert.
"That was one of the best parts of the show," said Margaret Whitener, 51, who attended the Feb. 26 performance. "It's nice to be in the moment with no electronic distractions, especially during the pandemic, when many are forced to be more connected than ever. And if people can share concert footage online, why would others want to pay to go?"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the live music industry has been operating in fits and starts over the past two years. Artists and fans tried to make due with living-room livestreams and video chats, but with omicron receding and masking and vaccine requirements dissipating, many acts are now returning to the road, with some seeking respite from a pandemic-exacerbated dependence on technology.
"Being the master of ceremonies and being able to read the room — understand the dynamics of what this room needs to feel like — that feeling goes away when you're looking at a wall of [phones]," Mars told the Los Angeles Times. "With the cameras, you're like, 'I don't know if I want to try out this dance move tonight,' or you're afraid this joke might go on the internet."
Graham Dugoni believes this problem far predated the pandemic: He founded Yondr in 2014, after attending San Francisco's Treasure Island Music Festival the year before. "I kept seeing so many people on their phones, texting other people in other places and then recording someone who didn't know they were being recorded and violating their privacy," said Dugoni. "Once the intention leaves the room, it's hard to get back."
The business grew throughout the 2010s, as Yondr began to be implemented in schools and courtrooms. Alicia Keys, John Mayer and Jack White became Yondr's most high-profile ambassadors, opting to use the service on tours. Although the pandemic significantly curbed in-person events, Dugoni is pleased to report that in 2022, business is booming once more.
"During the pandemic, people have become aware that it's not great to be looking at the screen eight hours a day," he said. "The ability to step into a space and be temporarily kind of unplugged is valuable."
With venues selling out at levels comparable to pre-pandemic times, concertgoers are clearly eager to get literal face time with their favorite artists — but their interactions remain, to the frustration of artists, mediated by their phones. Many performers, from Jeff Tweedy to Björk, have asked fans in good faith to refrain from using the devices during concerts.