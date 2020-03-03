In an effort to raise awareness about the spread of the coronavirus, the NBA has recommended that players replace that most common staple of sports celebrations, the high five.
The fist bump (or elbow bump), it suggests in a memo seen by ESPN, is a less infectious option and the league also urges players to avoid taking items from fans (such as pens, balls and jerseys) for autographs. "The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league's memo stated.
The league and the National Basketball Players Association issued the memo after consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and infectious-disease experts, including a renowned researcher at Columbia University, it said. Guidelines are the same as for the general population: wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds; avoid touching the face and bump elbows, for instance, rather than shaking hands in greeting; stay home if feeling sick. It also suggested that players make sure their vaccinations are current, "including the flu vaccine" although it is not effective against the coronavirus.
The coronavirus, a respiratory illness that originated in China, has infected thousands of people across the globe, striking particularly widely in Italy and Iran as well as China and continuing to spread unpredictably. The worldwide death toll topped 3,000 Monday.
"The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount," the league said in a statement to the Associated Press. "We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."
Players are paying attention. Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks offered fist bumps before the game against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, explaining simply, "Corona."
Portland's C.J. McCollum tweeted that is "officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice." He went on to retweet NBC News' series of recommendations and noted that "fist pounds" are better than high fives and "cleanliness is next to godliness. Stay germ free."
There is presently no way to prevent coronavirus and tests aren't widely available.
In the past, the NBA and other sports leagues have taken steps to limit outbreaks of, among other bugs, swine flu. In the fall of 2009, it issued a memo stating that if a player has flu-like symptoms, he must be seen by a doctor and if he has a fever, he must not travel and must stay away from teammates.
When Barack and Michelle Obama drew attention to the fist bump as a greeting, a 2014 study published in the American Journal of Infection Control (via CBS News) showed that it transmitted far less bacteria than a handshake (depending on how long and firm the handshake is).
And a high five spreads about half the number of germs as a handshake. The Journal of the American Medical Association that year published a study that urged hospitals emphasize a different greeting.
"Adoption of the fist bump as a greeting could substantially reduce the transmission of infectious diseases between individuals," David Whitworth, the study's author, said in a statement. "It is unlikely that a no-contact greeting could supplant the handshake; however, for the sake of improving public health we encourage further adoption of the fist bump as a simple, free, and more hygienic alternative to the handshake."