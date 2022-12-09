ENTER-VID-HARRY-MEGHAN-COMMENTARY-GET

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York, on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS

After months of anticipation, “Harry & Meghan,” the docuseries about Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has finally landed on Netflix.

The first three of six total episode arrived Thursday, offering a glimpse into the private world of the notorious ex-royals —and enough provocations to send ardent monarchists clutching for their pearls.