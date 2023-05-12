Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

 Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Nearly three years after reports of toxicity at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” made headlines, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” — a talk show that inherited the “Ellen” time slot on many stations — is facing a similar scandal.

In a new Rolling Stone report, one current and 10 former employees alleged being overworked, underpaid and mentally traumatized while working at “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which they described as a toxic environment.