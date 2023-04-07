ENTER-MOVIE-LITTLE-MERMAID-RACISM-GAD-2-LA

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12 in Hollywood, California. Bailey stars as Ariel in the upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid."

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Disney’s anticipated live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” will not only have a more diverse cast, the soundtrack will have updated lyrics.

According to composer Alan Menken, who created the music for the original 1989 movie, the new film will feature lyrics to include consent.