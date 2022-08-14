John Hinckley Jr.

John Hinckley Jr., who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has tried to start a career in music but has found getting live dates difficult.

In early June, John W. Hinckley Jr. was freed after 41 years of oversight from the court and mental health systems. Having faced gradually loosening restrictions over many years, he now no longer needs to notify the court when he travels, he can access social media and email, and he can use his own name commercially.

"A great day for me," he said.

John Hinckley has 30,000 subscribers to his music channel on YouTube and a following among young people, but three music venues have canceled live shows by the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981.
John Hinckley says his music career is driven by “love of the music and trying to keep a positive attitude.”