A lighthouse along the water in Martha`s Vineyard, Mass.

 Jeff Stein/Dreamstime/TNS

BOSTON — The Obamas’ 45-year-old personal chef died from an accidental drowning near the former president’s Martha’s Vineyard estate, according to the state’s Chief Medical Examiner.

Tafari Campbell, of Virginia, died in late July after paddleboarding on Edgartown Great Pond. His body was recovered a day after he went missing by Mass. State Police divers — about 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.