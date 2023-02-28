LIFE-PHILLY-HALFMARATHON-SURGEON-PH

Surgeon Adam Bodzin ran more than half a mile to pick up a liver for a transplant surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Nov. 19. The driver attempting to deliver the organ was unable to find his way around road closures for Philadelphia Marathon weekend.

 THE PHILADEPHIA INQUIRER

PHILADELPHIA — With the clock ticking on his precious cargo of a human liver for transplant surgery, a van driver made good time on his way from New York to Philadelphia on a Saturday morning in November.

Until he ran into thousands who were racing against a different clock: runners competing in the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon.