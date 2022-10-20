ENTER-MUS-POLICE-EVERY-BREATH-YOUTUBE-GET

Five-time Grammy winners The Police, reuniting singer Sting, left, drummer Stewart Copeland, center, and guitarist Andy Summers wave after performing at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2007.

 ROBYN BECK/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/TNS

The Police have joined the billion views club on YouTube with their 1983 music video for “Every Breath You Take,” making it the 225th video to achieve this huge milestone.

The Godley & Creme-directed clip, uploaded to the video platform 12 years ago, is the seventh music video from the ‘80s to have amassed more than 1 billion views.