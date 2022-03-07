The smartest cities in the world at solving Wordle; Portsmouth makes top 10 for USA By Katherine Rodriguez nj.com Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Wordle has taken the internet by storm these past few months, with players from all around the world trying to guess the five-letter puzzle in six tries or less.But which cities from around the world are best at playing the popular, addicting five-letter puzzle game?According to Wordtips, most of the global cities ranked as the best Wordle solvers are in Australia. None of the cities in the United States cracked the top 10.Here are the global cities ranked as being the best at solving Wordle:Canberra, AustraliaJerusalem, IsraelMalmo, SwedenDurban, South AfricaParis, FrancePerth, AustraliaMelbourne, AustraliaAdelaide, AustraliaManila, PhilippinesGeneva, SwitzerlandWhich U.S. cities were the best at solving Wordle?Even though the U.S. did not crack the top 10 of Wordle puzzle-solvers around the globe, the U.S. held its own.North Dakota ranked as the U.S. state that was the best at solving Wordle, with players averaging 3.65 guesses before getting the correct answer, according to Wordtips.St. Paul, Minn. also ranked as the top U.S. city with the best Wordle score average.Here is the full list of top 10 U.S. cities with the best Wordle averages:St. Paul, Minn.Reading, Pa.Ann Arbor, Mich.Berkeley, Calif.Malden, Mass.Tulsa, Okla.Richmond, Va.Portsmouth, N.H.Waukesha, Wis.Nashville, Tenn.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY How far-right militia groups found a foothold in deep-blue California +8 'People's Convoy' plans to slowly loop around the Beltway on Sunday +3 Navy recovers crashed F-35C jet from bottom of South China Sea Load more {{title}} Most Popular A Florida man and his girlfriend had just reconciled. Then, she threw his dog off a 7th-floor balcony, police say. Boston accent ranked most ‘annoying’ in study, but sixth sexiest The minimum salary to be happy in Mass. is $139,125 but just $114,975 in NH, according to Purdue study 'People's Convoy' plans to slowly loop around the Beltway on Sunday Burnt-out ship carrying Porsches and Lamborghinis sinks in rough seas The smartest cities in the world at solving Wordle; Portsmouth makes top 10 for USA Bizarre fatal accident in Calif. causes six-car crash Russian vodka targeted by several states, Canada after attack on Ukraine; here’s why a statewide boycott isn’t likely in Massachusetts Who is ‘American Idol’ contestant Delaney Wilson? Viral Massachusetts TikTok star ‘took every opportunity that was around me’ 'Wicked Tuna' returns for Season 11 Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email