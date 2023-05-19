ENTER-MUS-ROURKE-DEATH-REACT-GET

Musician Andy Rourke attends a screening of IFC Films' "Asthma" hosted by The Cinema Society and Northwest at Roxy Hotel on Oct. 8, 2015, in New York City. Rourke died Friday at 59 from pancreatic cancer. 

 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/TNS

Andy Rourke, the bass guitarist for British rock band The Smiths, died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.

His bandmate, guitarist Johnny Marr, confirmed his death in a tweet on Friday that also included a photo of a younger Rourke.