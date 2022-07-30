Theme parks across the United States are gaining an unwanted reputation for teen brawls and hot-headed melees following a surge in fights over the past two years that threaten to brand the family-friendly playgrounds as unsafe havens of violence, chaos and panic.

“It’s something we’ve never really seen in our theme parks until last year,” said Dennis Speigel, an industry expert with International Theme Park Services. “Guests are shorter tempered as a result of the pandemic. The most minor altercation will set something off.”