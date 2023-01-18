“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King.

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King.

 Simon & Schuster

It seems like there's a new movie or TV show based on a Stephen King story every six months or so, if not more often. In the past five years alone, there have been 11 adaptations released by studios, from blockbusters like the "It" films to lesser-seen productions like "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" and the "Chapelwaite" series.

This year will be no exception, with at least two and possibly three movies and/or TV series set to hit screens, and more coming in 2024.