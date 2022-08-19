HELMETS

At Washington Commanders training camp, the Guardian Caps have been met with mixed reviews.  

 John McDonnell/Washington Post

Each day during NFL teams' training camps this summer, players have headed out to practice fields wearing puffy additions to their helmets that look exaggerated and cartoonish enough to have been designed by the Michelin Man. In the roughly 130-year history of football helmets - from leather skull caps to plastic orbs to single-bar face masks to full face masks - nothing ever has looked quite like the newly mandated Guardian Caps, which are reminders of and hedges against the sport's inherent dangers.

This year, the NFL required all offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers to wear the pillowy, padded shells affixed to the outsides of their helmets in practices until this weekend's preseason games. According to the league, the spongy additions reduce the severity of an impact by at least 10% if a player involved in an on-field collision is wearing one, and by at least 20% if both players involved are in caps.

Washington Commanders players wear the Guardian Caps during a training camp practice this summer. 
Commanders center Chase Roullier, left, and guard Willie Beavers during wore the caps throughout the first three-plus weeks of Washington's training camp.  