A group of boars walks past as Jordi Amat walks with his dogs, through Las Planas neighborhood in the Collserola Natural Park in Barcelona, Spain, last week.

 ALBERT GEA/REUTERS

BARCELONA, Spain — Large groups of wild boar are now a common sight in some Spanish cities and authorities say they have no option but to capture and put them down as they pose a danger to humans but have become too used to scavenging to live back in the wild.

Attracted by garbage bins and people feeding them, the wild boars wander or lie about in parks and suburban streets, often causing scooter and bicycle accidents or pestering people carrying shopping bags.