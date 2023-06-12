US-NEWS-LASVEGAS-EXTRATERRESTRIAL-REPORTS-LV

Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas, where reports of a nearly 10-foot tall alien extraterrestrial being are being investigated after a May 911 call. 

 Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS

Big, shiny eyes. Towering nearly 10 feet tall. 100% not human. Aliens.

That's the 911 call that came into dispatchers last month from a Las Vegas area resident reporting extraterrestrial life in his backyard, just about an hour after local police witnessed an object falling from the sky.