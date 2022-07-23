When Carte Blanche opened in June 2021, the Lower Greenville restaurant was hailed as one of the most exciting new restaurant openings in Dallas. High-end tasting menu by night and eclectic pastry counter by morning, the concept hinged on the impressive résumé of chef Casey La Rue, who touted his work under some of the world’s most decorated chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants.

In media interviews and online résumés, La Rue said he worked in the early 2000s at Thomas Keller’s restaurant Per Se in New York, Daniel Boulud’s restaurant Daniel in New York, Ken Oringer’s restaurant Clio (since reopened as Uni) in Boston, and Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas.