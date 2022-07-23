When Carte Blanche opened in June 2021, the Lower Greenville restaurant was hailed as one of the most exciting new restaurant openings in Dallas. High-end tasting menu by night and eclectic pastry counter by morning, the concept hinged on the impressive résumé of chef Casey La Rue, who touted his work under some of the world’s most decorated chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants.
In media interviews and online résumés, La Rue said he worked in the early 2000s at Thomas Keller’s restaurant Per Se in New York, Daniel Boulud’s restaurant Daniel in New York, Ken Oringer’s restaurant Clio (since reopened as Uni) in Boston, and Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas.
But representatives from those restaurants told The Dallas Morning News that they have no record of La Rue ever working for them, either as a staff employee or a stage, an unpaid intern. Chefs and staff from the four restaurant groups also said they did not recognize La Rue from photos.
When asked about his résumé and told about the responses from those restaurants, La Rue told The News he did work at those establishments, but that he went by a different name at the time, which is why the restaurant groups do not have records of him being there. He declined to provide the alternate name or proof of his employment.
La Rue did provide a picture of a W-2 tax document from the Dinex Group, which is over the restaurant Daniel, but the name on the document was redacted, and it was from 2007 while La Rue’s online résumé said he worked there as a chef de partie from February 2003 to January 2004.
“Some of it is actually confidential. It’s kind of a complicated situation that I would really not like to get into,” La Rue told The News in 2021.
Mentions of La Rue’s employment at Per Se, Daniel, Clio and Joël Robuchon have been removed from Carte Blanche’s website and La Rue’s LinkedIn page, but references to his professed work experience have been made in subsequent articles and award mentions, including in a bio for Carte Blanche’s recent 5-star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide.
When The News contacted La Rue in July 2022 for clarification and proof of his work experience, he did not respond. A post was later shared on his Instagram account that offered explanation of his culinary background and said, “Casey started out as a dishwasher and worked his way up to cook, then after finding a passion for it decided to go on a mission to work and stage in as many fancy places as possible ... He went from coast-to-coast, places like Picholine, Daniel, Per Se, No. 9 Park and many more.”
La Rue’s online résumé indicated he also worked at Fox Tavern at The Hancock Inn in New Hampshire. The owners of the inn and restaurant confirmed to The News that La Rue did work there in 2018. Online records found by The News also show he previously spent years in the Phoenix area as a private chef and caterer.
La Rue, who came to Dallas in 2019, made his start in the city hosting small pop-up dinners at various restaurants and rented Airbnbs with the intention of opening a restaurant. In June 2021, La Rue opened Carte Blanche, where he serves guests a prepaid tasting menu for $195 a person with the aim of it becoming one of the most recognized restaurants internationally.
“If all we were recognized as is the ‘Best Restaurant in Texas’ we are a failure,” said a Carte Blanche employee handbook for new hires.
When it opened, Carte Blanche attracted industry professionals who were eager to work for someone with the experience La Rue said he had, considering the fact Michelin does not review restaurants in Texas, and Dallas chefs with Michelin-starred restaurant experience are few.
Julie Braunstein said she was excited to work at Carte Blanche when the opportunity arose last July. The former Bullion and Veritas Wine Room sommelier felt as though she was at the start of something special in Dallas’ food scene, but her excitement turned to unease within days of taking the job, she said.
Braunstein said what she saw at Carte Blanche was head-scratching and “nothing like anything I would expect from someone who has worked in Michelin-starred restaurants.” She said she and other employees began to question La Rue’s work experience based on the lack of organization in the restaurant and the unclear tip structure for front-of-house staff that made employees uncomfortable.
Don Myers, a former sommelier and general manager at Carte Blanche who worked there for several weeks after it first opened, said he found the restaurant to be disorganized and the leadership confusing, which led him to question if La Rue had the restaurant experience he said he had.
“Things didn’t add up. There were so many things that didn’t fit. So many things that were fundamentals that weren’t done,” Myers said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, and this is my 33rd year in the industry.”
Myers said La Rue’s résumé is a personal insult to the restaurant industry, especially to the Dallas professionals who take pride in the city’s restaurant industry.
“In the restaurant business, what we have is our word, and we verify those things because they matter,” Myers said.
Even before La Rue opened his Dallas restaurant, questions about his work experience arose.
Brooke Gerstein, a sommelier who previously worked at Gemma and Burgundy Swine, briefly worked for La Rue at one of his pop-up dinners. She said she was excited for the opportunity.
“Being a part of something with someone who has a résumé like that is a sommelier’s dream,” she said.
She quickly grew suspicious and felt she had been duped when she met La Rue in person and asked him if he knew friends of hers who also worked at Per Se at the time he said he was there. Gerstein said he told her he didn’t know any of the people she listed, and when she sent her friends photos of La Rue, they told her they did not know him.
“The New York restaurant scene is very small. It is a very intimate community,” she said.
Gerstein said her suspicions about his résumé were amplified by the lack of sanitary measures she saw in the kitchen, even though he seemed to be a skilled chef.
“Casey La Rue is a good cook,” she said, “and I think he could have been everything he was pretending to be if he had just done this the right way.”
