JETPACKS

Richard Browning, the founder of Gravity, flying one of its jet suits.

 Przemyslaw Kusyk/Reddot Media and Drift Limits

Iron Man-style jetpacks are on the market — if you have about $400,000 to spend.

Gravity, a human flight start-up out of the United Kingdom, demonstrated its latest suit — which straps onto the wearer’s back — at a trade show in Chicago last week. Founder Richard Browning, powered by gas turbine engines, flew 10 or 15 feet into the air, zooming around a grassy patch of land near a convention center.