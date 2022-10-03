It had just gone through an upgrade.
Famed storm chaser Reed Timmer’s souped-up whip, which he affectionately dubbed Dominator Fore, looks to have taken a serious, likely fatal hit during Hurricane Ian.
The former Discovery Channel star reported that he was camped out on Pine Island, just west of Fort Myers, when the Cat 4 storm made landfall last Wednesday. Massive storm surge and intensely high winds were a recipe for literal disaster; much of the barrier island is still unreachable as of Monday.
Timmer showed his followers the next day just a mere slice of the epic devastation after his tricked-out car was completely engulfed by floodwaters.
On Facebook, at around the 11-minute mark of his video surveying damage to the area, you can clearly see that his beloved vehicle, which had seen Timmer through many an extreme weather event, is completely and utterly trashed.
“Goodbye, old friend,” the intrepid Michigan native sighs off camera as he tugs at the battered steering wheel. “Thank you for the memories.”
On its exterior, the black modified Ford truck is pocked as if by bullets, the windshield cracked and caked down with branches, leaves and other storm debris. The interior is full of thick mud and muck; Timmer’s equipment strewn everywhere. A jagged piece of plywood rests at a grotesque angle on the hood.
“I’ll try to get you running again one day,” says the Accuweather reporter as alarms blare in the background.
The small-screen outdoorsman will apparently try to get his ostensibly “storm-proof” wheels towed for repairs, but the Dominator is looking in a pretty sorry shape.
Unfortunately, the Fore had just gone through major renovations. Timmer posted recently on Instagram that the armored supercar, which had taken a licking and kept on ticking, was being fortified for “peak hurricane season.”
Its illustrious resume since being purchased new in 2018 included “100 tornadoes, a category 5 and category 4 hurricane, dozens of mega floods, and destructive hail cores,” the “Storm Chasers” star wrote.
Until Ian.
