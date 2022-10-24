The first time Rosie Grant baked a recipe she found etched on a stranger’s gravestone, she made a batch of spritz cookies.
From her kitchen in Takoma Park, Maryland, Grant mixed the batter in a big bowl. There were no instructions to follow, only a list of simple ingredients: Butter, sugar, vanilla, an egg, flour, baking powder and salt. The cookies were heavenly.
Since her initial foray into baking that gravestone recipe a year ago, she has made several other recipes she found in cemeteries across the country. Baking delicacies by the deceased has become somewhat of a hobby for Grant. It’s unusual, to be sure, but fulfilling.
“Cooking these recipes has shown me an alternative side to death,” said Grant, 33. “It is a way to memorialize someone and celebrate their life.”
Before she stumbled upon her first recipe, she had never heard of cooking instructions on graves. It is not a commonplace sentiment for a headstone, she said, but there are certainly a sprinkling of them out there. And once she got a taste, she made it her mission to find more.
When she baked the spritz cookies last October, Grant had recently wrapped up an internship at Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C. — as part of her coursework for the master of library and information sciences program at the University of Maryland, from which she graduated earlier this year.
In one of her classes, Grant was instructed to start a social media account. Her professor suggested she use her new TikTok profile to document her cemetery internship. She liked the idea, and decided to call her account “ghostly archive.”