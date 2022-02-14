Auburn,N.H. — Thomas Marineau received his promotion into the heavenly realms with Jesus on Feb. 5, 2022.
Tom lived in the Manchester area most of his life. A hardworking and dependable employee, Tom worked at Temco Tool for 35 years; he appreciated how good the Gagnes were to him and our family.
Tom was known for his sense of humor. He always had a joke, pun or monologue to share, which often had his family rolling with laughter. Tom rocked on electric guitar and was part of the Faith Baptist worship team. He liked to fish, was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed playing tennis.
Tom loved God, family and friends. He was proud of his two sons, Kristopher and John, and attended every event, all the school plays, sports games, music recitals and traveled to watch them play tennis in high school and college. Tom cheered at the matches, sometimes questioned a call, and always hung in there until the last point. All the team knew him.
He was grateful to God for the men his sons have become. Tom kept his wife Karin Dowling Marineau laughing for 30 years. He appreciated a home-cooked meal, and would eat whatever she put in front of him, which proved his devotion!
He was a wonderful son to his parents Claire Marineau and the late Charles Marineau and a wonderful brother to Kathy Theophilos, Charlie and Belinda Marineau, Peter Marineau and the late Jeanne Askham. He also liked spending time with his Uncle Gerry and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A shout-out to the doctors and nurses who cared for Tom, thank you. There will be a wake at Tower Hill Church in Auburn, N.H. on Feb. 17 from 3-5 p.m., followed immediately by a Celebration of Tom’s life. Thank you to the family and friends who loved him and stood by him and our family. Tell a joke in his honor, and remember him with a smile. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.