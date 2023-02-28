Three crew members have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and his fellow “Rust” producers, alleging they have suffered anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the months since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set.

Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price were inside the Bonanza Creek Ranch, located just outside Santa Fe, N.M., when a gun handled by leading man Baldwin suddenly went off during a rehearsal on Oct. 21, 2021. Hutchins was fatally struck while she set up the camera and director Joel Souza was wounded.