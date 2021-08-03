Titanic fans should know better than anyone to always be on the lookout for icebergs.
Three people were hospitalized Monday evening after a visit to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. According to a statement from the museum’s owners, an iceberg wall featured in the exhibit crumbled to the ground, striking the guests around 8 p.m.
“At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders,” owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said Tuesday afternoon.
The Titanic Museum Attraction was closed down in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but reopened to guests on Tuesday without the iceberg wall.
“The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being,” the museum owners said. “We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild.”
The tour at the Titanic Museum Attraction kicks off with visitors receiving boarding passes featuring names of passengers and crew members of the British ocean liner. The ill-fated vessel sank after it struck an iceberg on its April 15, 1912, maiden voyage. Nearly 400 artifacts are currently on display.
According to the attraction’s website, guests also have the chance to stick their hands into icy water and touch “a real iceberg.”
“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.
“We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld,” Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said.
“At this time, our Pigeon Forge Attraction is closed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”