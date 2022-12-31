CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa — New Year's resolutions: They're easy to make but easier to break.

For the determined, a Navy psychologist in Okinawa has three "powerful steps" he said will sustain the healthy life changes those resolutions inspire. Start by recognizing that progress is often stalled by conflicting beliefs, wrote Navy Cmdr. Mathew B. Rariden, a psychologist at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, in a Nov. 8 email to Stars and Stripes.