Haddish grew up in South Central L.A., not far from where she now lives. 
“My jokes are my babies,” Haddish riffed in a recent comedy set. “And just like my children, jokes take time to develop.”  

LOS ANGELES - The doctor's office calls on Monday. Tiffany Haddish, who is about to hustle to a facial and then a dinner at a friend's house, stands in her living room next to the DIY beanbag chair she's been crafting. She tells the doctor's nurse that she had a miscarriage the previous Wednesday. It slowed her down for a couple of days, not that anybody noticed. There was a party at Eddie Murphy's Saturday afternoon, an appointment with a dryer repairman this morning, and full tilt for the next 48 hours. She's got two voice-over sessions, an appearance at a shelter for single mothers, a star-studded fundraiser to plan for her nonprofit organization, a network pitch and a drop-in set at a comedy club.

"Well, I'm going to be honest with you," she tells the nurse, who is asking her thoughtfully if she's okay. "This would be my eighth one. I've got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won't keep anything in."

From left, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield and Danny DeVito in “Haunted Mansion.” 
Haddish was “a very good example for all of us that terrible things can happen to you, but you can’t let them define you,” he brother says.  