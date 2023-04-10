A golf ball Tiger Woods gave to a young fan during the final round of his victorious 1997 Masters tournament has sold for $64,124, auction house Golden Age Auctions said on Sunday.

Woods bogeyed the fifth hole and handed the ball to Julian Nexsen, who was nine-years-old at the tie. Bidding for the Titleist ball, which has 'Tiger' stamped on it, began at $500 when Nexsen put it up for auction on March 27, the auction site said.