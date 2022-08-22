In videos splashed across the internet, Andrew Tate, a onetime kickboxing champion turned self-styled men's-help guru, has argued that women are the property of their husbands and should "have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee."

He has claimed that he needs authority over the women he dates, saying, "You can't be responsible for a dog if it doesn't obey you." He has said he would attack a woman who accused him of cheating and described himself as "absolutely a misogynist."