Black TikTok creators are the brains, beauty and brawn behind some of the internet’s most famous dances. Think the Renegade, Savage, the Out West challenge and the Git Up challenge.
Credit has been harder to come by.
It’s a familiar pattern by now: A new song comes out, and within a few hours, a Black TikTok user has invented a wildly popular dance to go with it. Soon everyone is doing the dance — moms, dietitians, and notably, White teenage girls with a whole lot of followers. The viral clips they share often give no credit to the dance’s Black creator, who can only sit back and watch as their moves go viral without them.
Infuriated by this trend, a movement of Black TikTok artists has effectively called a creative strike: A new single from Megan Thee Stallion is burning up the internet, and they’re refusing to make any new dances for it.
“I’m so here for the #BlackTikTokStrike,” Twitter user Zakiya Soleil wrote Tuesday. “All these influcers making bank off copying black creaters. Let it last all summer. Respect and pay black creaters!!!”
Black creatives have long expressed frustrations about their work being misappropriated.
In 2018, Epic Games was sued after being accused of stealing popular dances from the rapper 2 Milly and other Black artists, and turning them into digital animations for characters in the video game Fortnite. (The lawsuit was later dropped). Two years later, TikTok apologized to “our Black creators and community who have felt unsafe, unsupported, or suppressed” after the company was accused of censoring videos related to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Outrage grew again last summer when Charli D’Amelio, 17 and White, went viral with a dance to “Lottery (Renegade)” by Atlanta rapper K Camp. The so-called “queen of TikTok” gained millions of followers before she acknowledged the dance’s Black creator, Jalaiah Harmon, whom the New York Times eventually profiled.
Many other Black TikTokers have shared similar stories.