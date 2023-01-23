ENTER-TV-ALLEN-ANDERSON-LA

Pamela Anderson poses during a photo call for her Broadway debut in “Chicago” at The Civilian Hotel on March 23, 2022, in New York City. Anderson’s memoir, “Love, Pamela,” is scheduled to arrive Jan. 31. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/TNS)

 Dia Dipasupil

Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson’s allegation that he exposed himself to her on the set of “Home Improvement” when she was 23 and he was 37.

The “Toy Story” actor rebutted Anderson’s account Sunday in a statement to Variety, which published an excerpt from the “Baywatch” star’s forthcoming memoir detailing the alleged encounter.