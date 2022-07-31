"To Kill a Mockingbird," writer Aaron Sorkin's acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee's 1960 novel, will not return to Broadway after all. Amid a wave of COVID infections on Broadway this past winter, and after the Jan. 2 departure of Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, the show was put on hiatus Jan. 16, with the intention to bring it back later this year. The most recent plan was to reopen at New York's Music Box Theater on Nov. 2.

But late Thursday, Sorkin and Bartlett Sher, the play's director, sent a letter to the cast and crew, saying they were "heartbroken" to announce that the show would not return, despite months of planning. They blamed producer Scott Rudin, who still owns rights to the play, and who, according to Sorkin and Sher, stopped the play from reopening.