One of Twitter’s main characters this week was a man who allegedly chose to keep his middle seat on a flight between a couple instead of switching to the aisle.

“Losing my mind,” wrote the man who tweeted about the experience, a writer-director named Zack Bornstein who did not immediately respond to an interview request. “Just offered the aisle seat to the guy sitting between me and my gf on a flight, and he said he’d rather stay in the middle seat between us.”