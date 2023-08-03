FILE PHOTO: Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is shown prior to a Jan. 1 game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

 Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Retired NFL great Tom Brady is now a minority owner of English second-tier soccer club Birmingham City FC.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s partnership with team owner Knighthead Capital Management LLC was announced Thursday, Brady’s 46th birthday.