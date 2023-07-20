SPORTS-TOM-BRADY-RETURNING-FOR-PATRIOTS-1-YB.jpg

Quarterback Tom Brady is fired up during the Patriots’ 2015 playoff game against Baltimore.

 Matthew West/Boston Herald

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was unveiled as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship on Thursday, joining tennis great Rafa Nadal and Red Bull's Formula One driver Sergio Perez in the new electric race boat competition.

Brady's team becomes the fifth entry in the E1 World Championship which is scheduled to begin racing next year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.