NFL: International Series-Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to the fans after defeating the Seattle Seahawks after an International Series game at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday. 

 Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Even after 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady is still finding great new experiences as a football player.

The latest happened this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever regular-season game in Germany.