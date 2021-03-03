Slowly and increasingly vividly, the memories of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade are coming into focus, particularly the moment when the tequila-sodden quarterback reared back and heaved the Lombardi Trophy — the Lombardi Trophy — across the water.
The moment, captured on endless-loop social media, is one that Brady admitted on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” that he “doesn’t remember that quite as well” as the rest of the universe.
“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment,” Brady said with a laugh. “It was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems really fun to do.’ Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there’s a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom, where the stand is. I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet (into the Hillsborough River). I’m so happy that (tight end) Cam (Brate caught it).”
At least he had the sense to heave it toward a boat occupied by receivers. The best part of the video, though, may have been the reasoned shout by his daughter, Vivi, just before he uncorked the pass.
“That’s my little 8-year-old daughter, ‘Daddy, no’,” Brady said. “Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she’s the voice of reason. Go figure.”
Of course, Brady has won the trophy more often than any other player, so maybe he’s entitled to a little leeway. In another viral video of the parade, Brady wobbled onto terra firma from his boat, a consequence of tequila, the hot Florida sun and deficient sea legs. Also, tequila.
“It was definitely a moment of celebration. I’m happy I’m on land at that point, absolutely,” he said. “I’m happy I’m being surrounded by my fellow quarterback Griff (Ryan Griffin) at the right place at the right time. Who could have a friend better than that? Making sure I was just so comfortable walking off the boat like that.”
Brady also confirmed that he underwent knee surgery in the weeks after the Super Bowl. Coach Bruce Arians had described his quarterback as needing “a little cleanup” in his left knee, on which he had reconstructive surgery in 2008.
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christiensen told Tampa Bay.com that Brady “was not 100%, no,” Christensen said. “Bothering him? That would be too strong of a term. But it just nagged him, I think. It was more of a hassle than pain.”
Arians has since revealed that Brady should be ready by June.