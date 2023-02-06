FILE PHOTO: NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady hands his hat to a fan after the Bucs beat the Eagles in a Wild Card playoff game last season.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The next professional stage of Tom Brady’s career is on hold.

On Monday, the recently retired quarterback announced he wouldn’t start his color commentator job with Fox Sports until the 2024 NFL season. Last year, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to work with Fox as their lead commentator for their NFL broadcasts.