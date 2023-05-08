CORONATION-CONCERT

WINDSOR, England - In one of the more surprising moments heralding this country's new sovereign, Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise assured actual royalty King Charles III that he could be his "wingman any time."

The "Top Gun" actor's message was among the highlights of Sunday evening's concert celebrating the weekend's coronation. Some 20,000 members of the public, ticket holders via a lottery, gathered with the royals on the grounds of Windsor Castle - the first time a concert has ever been held here. Many more watched on the telly at home.