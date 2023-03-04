Tom Sizemore, an actor who portrayed rough and rugged soldiers and cops in films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Black Hawk Down" and "Natural Born Killers," becoming known as a quintessential on-screen tough guy before substance abuse and repeated arrests derailed his career, died March 3 at a hospital in Burbank, Calif. He was 61.

Mr. Sizemore died in his sleep after suffering a brain aneurysm Feb. 18, which occurred as a result of a stroke, Charles Lago, his manager, said. Sizemore remained unconscious and in critical condition until his death.