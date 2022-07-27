Tony Dow, the actor who endeared himself to millions of TV viewers as Wally Cleaver, the all-American big brother on the wholesome sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," died July 27 at his home in Topanga, Calif. He was 77.

The cause was complications from liver cancer, said his manager, Frank Bilotta. His managerial team incorrectly announced his death a day earlier, relying on erroneous family information.