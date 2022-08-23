Two top officials with Hungary’s National Meteorological Service (NMS) were fired Monday after severe storms they had forecast in the Hungarian capital on the country’s most important national holiday did not materialize as expected, instead passing to the south.

The forecast called for intense storms in Budapest around 9 p.m. local time, according to reporting from the Associated Press, a forecast that led organizers to postpone a massive annual fireworks display. The fireworks show that celebrated St. Stephen’s Day, a Hungarian holiday that honors the country’s founding, is usually watched by more than a million people.