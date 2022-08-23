Two top officials with Hungary’s National Meteorological Service (NMS) were fired Monday after severe storms they had forecast in the Hungarian capital on the country’s most important national holiday did not materialize as expected, instead passing to the south.
The forecast called for intense storms in Budapest around 9 p.m. local time, according to reporting from the Associated Press, a forecast that led organizers to postpone a massive annual fireworks display. The fireworks show that celebrated St. Stephen’s Day, a Hungarian holiday that honors the country’s founding, is usually watched by more than a million people.
After the errant forecast, Hungarian media criticized the agency. The NMS issued a statement on its Facebook page apologizing the next day, but it was too late to save the jobs of the agency’s chief, Kornelia Radics, and her deputy, Gyula Horvath.
On Tuesday morning, 17 agency leaders again posted a statement on the meteorological service’s Facebook page to demand that their fired colleagues be reinstated as soon as possible, arguing that the firings were politically motivated and that the forecast was issued based on the best possible information at the time.
“It is our firm view that, despite considerable pressure from decision-makers, our colleagues . . . provided the best of their knowledge and are not responsible for any alleged or actual damage,” the statement reads.
Bob Ryan, former president of the American Meteorological Society, told The Washington Post that the firing sends a “chilling message” to professional scientists.
“I think it’s outrageous and now makes every forecaster working in Hungary frightened they may lose their job because of a wrong forecast,” Ryan said.