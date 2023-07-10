‘Topless’ cannabis sales plan could go up in smoke By Jim Kinney masslive.com Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Club Castaway, a strip club in Whately, is being forced to close in a dispute with the town. Patrick Johnson | pjohnson Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The shuttered Club Castaway in Whately, Mass., could reopen in August, its owners say. Getting the strip club back open is their focus now, partner Nicholas Spagnola says.Meantime, a proposal to open what might have been the country’s first “topless” cannabis retail outlet is “no longer a priority,” Spagnola told The Republican and MassLive.Spagnola said he and his business partner, Julius Sokol, are having floors and a sound system repaired and are on track to open next month, after being closed since the pandemic hit.Last winter, Spagnola and Sokol proposed converting Club Castaway into a topless marijuana dispensary, even as they pursued plans to reopen as a strip club.Spagnola said the topless marijuana dispensary is now longer their goal.Earlier this year, Spagnola and Sokol told Whately town officials their ultimate aim was to transform the club into a pot shop staffed by topless “budtenders.”That venture, Spagnola said at a Select Board meeting on Feb. 16, would be cannabis “with a small twist.”“There are a lot of dispensaries open,” he said. “I do think you need a niche to be successful.”But as of this week, the partners have ditched that niche and are focusing on the club’s traditional business.Club Castaway, Franklin County’s only strip club, has operated since the 1970s. It closed with the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.Spagnola and Sokol, who are Boston real estate agents, began operating the club in late 2019 after purchasing it from its longtime owner. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Kevin Spacey is a sexual 'predator', alleged victim tells UK court Madonna's North American concerts postponed as singer recovers ‘Topless’ cannabis sales plan could go up in smoke Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervor before 'Barbie' film release +3 Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction Dear John, please put down the toilet seat! Load more {{title}} Most Popular Lottery fever sets in as jackpots climb Maria Menounos says her tumor doubled in size in 2 months after doctors missed it Maryland’s new law expands menu for recreational use, sort of 'Stoneos' cannabis cookies look too much like Oreos, says US FTC NH men shine in New England Fish & Chips championship California governor to stop fighting against parole for Manson follower Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home has a history of trespassers -- and parties Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada White powder found at White House identified as cocaine Video shows Britney Spears ‘hit herself in the face’ during Victor Wembanyama encounter; security guard will not be charged: police Editorial Cartoon: Dale Neseman Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email