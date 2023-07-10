US-NEWS-TOPLESS-CANNABIS-SALES-PLAN-COULD-1-MLV.jpg

Club Castaway, a strip club in Whately, is being forced to close in a dispute with the town.

 Patrick Johnson | pjohnson

The shuttered Club Castaway in Whately, Mass., could reopen in August, its owners say. Getting the strip club back open is their focus now, partner Nicholas Spagnola says.

Meantime, a proposal to open what might have been the country’s first “topless” cannabis retail outlet is “no longer a priority,” Spagnola told The Republican and MassLive.